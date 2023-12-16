Kerala governor’s stay at Calicut varsity guest house begins on December 16; security upped

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will stay at the Calicut University guest house for three days starting Saturday, taking on the Students Federation of India’s declaration that it would not permit his presence on campuses in the state.

Governor Khan is scheduled to arrive at the guest house on Saturday night. Subsequently, he will attend a marriage in Kozhikode on Sunday and return to the guest house for an overnight stay. On Monday, at 2.30 pm, he is slated to inaugurate a seminar on Sree Narayana Guru organised by the Sanathana Dharma Studies and Research chair at the university seminar complex.

The university vice-chancellor, M K Jayaraj, will preside over the function. Swami Chidanandapuri and M V Nadesan are also scheduled to speak at the function.

The visit comes in the wake of the governor nominating 10 persons to the university senate after having disapproved a list of 18 members submitted by the university vice-chancellor. Amid allegations of Khan’s nominees being Sangh Parivar supporters, the omitted individuals approached the high court.

But the court refused to stay the nominations, unlike in the case of the nominations of two students to the Kerala University senate by Khan, in his capacity as the chancellor, which was stayed for two weeks. The developments have delayed the Calicut University syndicate election.

