Centre not biased against Kerala: Nirmala Sitharaman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government does not discriminate against Kerala and this is backed by documentary evidence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. She said all funds due to the state have been provided on time. “At times, this is transferred even in advance. On the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state governments get their share of funds on time,” Nirmala said after inaugurating the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mangalapuram panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. She listed out various central schemes implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

“Water connections were given to 2.25 lakh households in the district under the Jaljivan Mission. Around 24,000 houses were built under the PM Awas Yojana. As many as 20,000 toilets were built, 76 Jan Oushadhi Kendras were opened and 63,500 LPG connections were given under the Ujwala scheme. There are 16 lakh beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Around 8.5 lakh accounts were opened under the Jan Dhan scheme,” Nirmala said.

The Union minister was responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation that the Centre was deliberately cutting down the due share of funds to Kerala. According to him, Kerala will be deprived of Rs 2-3 lakh crore rupees in the next five years due to the reduction in central grants and cut in borrowing limit.

Nirmala said the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to take the benefits of development to all citizens of the country without any bias. The yatra will cover 2.55 lakh grama panchayats and 3,600 urban areas. Under the Mudra loan, Rs 91,200 crore was distributed to 1.4 crore beneficiaries. Rs 11,500 was distributed to 16.3 lakh persons in Thiruvananthapuram am alone, she said. SBI Kerala Circle’s chief general manager Bhuvaneshwari A and NABARD chief general manager Gopakumaran Nair spoke on the occasion.

