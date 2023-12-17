Expose Shia, Jama'at agenda exploiting Palestinian crisis for political gain: Kerala Salafi group

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama, (KJU), the body of Salafi scholars in Kerala, has asserted that the organisation will continue to ‘expose the attempts from some corners to draw political mileage from the ongoing Palestine crisis.’

In a statement issued on Saturday, KJU president M Muhammad Madani and secretary Haneef Kayakkodi said the Shias and the Ikhwanis in Kerala are trying to use the Palestine issue to ‘draw support for their organisation.’ (Ikhwani is the term used to denote organisations such as Jama’at-e-Islami because they share some of the ideology of the Ikwan Al-Muslimeen or Muslim Brotherhood.)

“The Salafi movement all over the world and the Mujahid movement have stood for Palestine and Al Quds right from the days of the start of the Palestine issue. At the same time, the Mujahid movement has tried to expose the Shia-Ikwani conspiracy to use Palestine for political mileage,” the statement said.

KJU made it clear that the organisation is with Hamas in the resistance against the inhuman Zionist attacks on the people of Palestine, though the organisation has ideological and other disagreements with Hamas. Mujahid movement has exhorted all to participate in the prayers for the people of Palestine and the relief works carried out by Arab countries, KJU leaders said.

“Some elements are using the Palestine issue to draw support to the Shia-Ikhwani thinking all over the world and in Kerala too. They have hailed the revolution in Iran as Islamic Revolution and supported the move to sabotage governments in Arab countries,” the statement said. The same forces now say that Islam means Hamas and all Muslims should be the fans of Abu Ubaida, the Hamas spokesperson. “Muslim community should be made aware of the dangers of this propaganda. But this should not be construed as belittling the cruelty of the Zionist lobby and its hatred towards Islam,” KJU said.

The leaders said that there are attempts to highlight some aberrations from the speeches of Salafi preachers and take the words out of context to portray them as the official stand of the Mujahid movement. What is needed now is the patience to study issues dispassionately and objectively, the statement said.

KJU came out with the statement after some of the speeches of Salafi leaders came under severe attack as they were interpreted as against Palestine. Salafi preachers including A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi and Chuzhali Abdulla Moulavi were specifically targeted for some remarks in their speeches.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) believes that the Shias and the Jama’at-e-Islami in Kerala are trying to push the Iranian agenda, capitalising on the strong emotions over the Palestine crisis.

