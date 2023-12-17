Firms offering overseas jobs under Protector of Emigrants scanner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Protector of Emigrants (PoE) has started a crackdown on fake recruitment and immigration service firms functioning without proper licences. This follows a directive by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to initiate action against bogus overseas recruitment agencies. Of late, overseas recruitment scams have been on the rise as job-aspirants make a beeline for employment opportunities overseas.

Recently, PoEs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram carried out an inquiry about such fake firms and decided to take legal action against them. On the basis of a complaint filed by C M Ramakrishna, PoE, Kochi, the Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against a recruitment agency functioning at Pallimukku, MG Road, on Friday. The case was registered against the managing director of Innovative International Revolution after finding that the firm was functioning without a valid licence.

“PoEs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram carried out an inquiry against the firm after receiving a tip-off. It is learnt that the PoE is conducting an inquiry against fake recruitment agencies in the state. In the inquiry it was revealed that the agencies were carrying out overseas job recruitment and providing immigration services without any valid licence,” a police officer said. When contacted, the PoE office refused to comment saying that they cannot divulge details without the permission of higher authorities.

The case was registered against the firm, Innovative International Revolution, under various sections of the Emigration Act. The functioning of the firm is currently suspended and its office has been shut down.“In most cases, the recruitment agencies cheat job aspirants offering employment and immigration to European countries and Canada. These bogus agencies mostly operate as franchisees of recruitment agencies functioning in Mumbai and Delhi,” a police officer said.

MEA directive

MEA stated that all registered recruitment agents have been issued a licence number which has to be prominently displayed on their office premises and advertisements. The details of the registered recruitment agents can be cross-checked on the MEA website

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Protector of Emigrants (PoE) has started a crackdown on fake recruitment and immigration service firms functioning without proper licences. This follows a directive by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to initiate action against bogus overseas recruitment agencies. Of late, overseas recruitment scams have been on the rise as job-aspirants make a beeline for employment opportunities overseas. Recently, PoEs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram carried out an inquiry about such fake firms and decided to take legal action against them. On the basis of a complaint filed by C M Ramakrishna, PoE, Kochi, the Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against a recruitment agency functioning at Pallimukku, MG Road, on Friday. The case was registered against the managing director of Innovative International Revolution after finding that the firm was functioning without a valid licence. “PoEs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram carried out an inquiry against the firm after receiving a tip-off. It is learnt that the PoE is conducting an inquiry against fake recruitment agencies in the state. In the inquiry it was revealed that the agencies were carrying out overseas job recruitment and providing immigration services without any valid licence,” a police officer said. When contacted, the PoE office refused to comment saying that they cannot divulge details without the permission of higher authorities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case was registered against the firm, Innovative International Revolution, under various sections of the Emigration Act. The functioning of the firm is currently suspended and its office has been shut down.“In most cases, the recruitment agencies cheat job aspirants offering employment and immigration to European countries and Canada. These bogus agencies mostly operate as franchisees of recruitment agencies functioning in Mumbai and Delhi,” a police officer said. MEA directive MEA stated that all registered recruitment agents have been issued a licence number which has to be prominently displayed on their office premises and advertisements. The details of the registered recruitment agents can be cross-checked on the MEA website Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp