Kerala CM justifies security guards’ act, says they were doing their duty

In another incident, the CM’s gunman reportedly shoved a news photographer during Nava Kerala Sadas in Idukki recently.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Amid allegations that members of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security team brutally beat up workers of KSU in Alappuzha, Pinarayi on Saturday justified the action. Speaking to media persons in Kayamkulam, on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas, Pinarayi said that police personnel in uniform had blocked those who tried to jump in front of the vehicle carrying the state cabinet.

“When our vehicle was moving, some people tried to jump in front of it. They were blocked by police in uniform. That is what I have seen,” Pinarayi said. Two KSU members, who raised slogans when the Nava Kerala bus carrying the state cabinet was passing by General Hospital Junction in Alappuzha, sustained injuries after they were beaten up with lathis by the security personnel, including the Chief Minister’s gunman on Friday. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

In another incident, the CM’s gunman reportedly shoved a news photographer during Nava Kerala Sadas in Idukki recently. Defending the action, Pinarayi said that security personnel were obliged to protect him. “Anil (the gunman) was only doing his duty. He pushed a photographer who came near me with a camera,” he said.

