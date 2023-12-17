Kerala plays pivotal role in India’s startup ecosystem: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lauded Kerala’s substantial contributions to India’s flourishing startup ecosystem. The minister was speaking at the graduation ceremony at Fatima Mata National College in Kollam on Saturday.

Addressing the graduating students, Sitharaman underscored the crucial role of the youth in shaping a developed India by 2047. “The youth of the country are poised to elevate India’s development to new heights. Our youngsters should leverage the opportunities available today and strive to acquire skills aligned with their aptitude,” she said.

Encouraging students to wisely navigate the Digital Revolution, Sitharaman stressed the importance of discerningly filtering credible, reliable, and legitimate information amid the overwhelming influx of data.

She also urged students to adopt a positive and constructive role in society, emphasising the fusion of education with patriotism to cultivate outstanding individuals capable of making meaningful contributions.

Commending Kerala’s significant contributions to India’s startup ecosystem, she stated, “Kerala has played a substantial role in the success of India’s startup ecosystem. The state’s startups have the potential to address issues in the coastal region and spice sector. Kerala is a key player in India’s fintech industry and holds promising potential to become the country’s knowledge hub.”

