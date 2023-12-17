SFI men criminals hired by CM: Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Calicut University on Saturday witnessed an intense protest against Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan. Amid a strong protest by the SFI, the chancellor entered the university on the day for a three-day stay at the university guest house, defying the SFI activists who had declared that the chancellor would not be permitted to enter the campuses in the state.

He entered the guest house safely, surrounded by a huge contingent of police personnel around 7.30 pm. Shortly after his entry, around 50 SFI activists reached the university premises, chanting ‘go back’ slogans against the governor. Police promptly blocked the activists from entering the campus.

Subsequently, the SFI activists staged a sit-in in front of the university gate, expressing their dissent against the governor. Addressing the gathering, SFI leader Hassan Mubarak said that Kerala would witness a historic protest in the days to come. “The protest will persist until the (metaphorical) dumping of ‘Arif Mohammed Khan’s throne’ into the Arabian Sea,” Mubarak said.

Meanwhile, the governor addressed the media on the campus and stated that he was unaware of the ongoing protest outside.“I’m not aware of the protest. Where is it? I don’t perceive any difficulty here. I heard some voices, but as it was dark, I couldn’t identify anyone,” Khan said.

Later, he called SFI activists criminals and claimed that they were hired by the chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan). “Any ongoing protest is sponsored by the chief minister, and is an attempt to divert attention. The chief secretary, in an affidavit to the High Court, stated that the state cannot meet its financial guarantees. This raises questions - does this mean they are unable to fulfil pension obligations? Individuals who dedicated 40 years of service are denied their pensions. In contrast, political appointees serving just two years as ministers reportedly receive their pensions. This situation is portrayed as a mockery of the state’s financial integrity,” the governor said.

When asked for a response about the allegation of nominating senate members from a list given by the BJP office, the governor refuted the claim, emphasizing his ability to exercise discretion. He said, “I am only accountable to the President of India. I am not accountable to criminals.”

A fight to protect education system, says P M Arsho

A few hours before the governor’s scheduled arrival, over 500 SFI activists led by its state secretary P M Arsho and state president K Anushree took out a protest march towards the university guest house. Addressing the students, Arsho expressed concerns that the RSS is attempting to gain control over universities through chancellors.

“As part of its strategy, the RSS is attempting to nominate its members, including those from ABVP, to the senate positions in Calicut and Kerala universities. The chancellor is attempting to bring RSS influence into the university,” Arsho explained.He further urged the chancellor to disclose the source from which he recruited RSS workers for nomination to the university senate. “Despite repeated queries from numerous individuals, Khan remains unwilling to divulge this information,” Arsho added.

Arsho said it is not a war between the SFI and the chancellor. “At the start of our protest, he attempted to provoke SFI activists by labelling them as ‘goons.’ This is not just a protest. It is a political fight to safeguard the educational system in the state. Arif Khan, an RSS member, cannot stand up against the strength of SFI activists. His presence in the university seems possible only with the assistance of a substantial police force,” Arsho said.

Tight security

Guv entered the guest house safely, surrounded by a huge contingent of police personnel around 7.30 pm

To ensure the governor’s security, approximately 800 police personnel were strategically deployed at the university and its vicinity.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MALAPPURAM: Calicut University on Saturday witnessed an intense protest against Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan. Amid a strong protest by the SFI, the chancellor entered the university on the day for a three-day stay at the university guest house, defying the SFI activists who had declared that the chancellor would not be permitted to enter the campuses in the state. He entered the guest house safely, surrounded by a huge contingent of police personnel around 7.30 pm. Shortly after his entry, around 50 SFI activists reached the university premises, chanting ‘go back’ slogans against the governor. Police promptly blocked the activists from entering the campus. Subsequently, the SFI activists staged a sit-in in front of the university gate, expressing their dissent against the governor. Addressing the gathering, SFI leader Hassan Mubarak said that Kerala would witness a historic protest in the days to come. “The protest will persist until the (metaphorical) dumping of ‘Arif Mohammed Khan’s throne’ into the Arabian Sea,” Mubarak said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the governor addressed the media on the campus and stated that he was unaware of the ongoing protest outside.“I’m not aware of the protest. Where is it? I don’t perceive any difficulty here. I heard some voices, but as it was dark, I couldn’t identify anyone,” Khan said. Later, he called SFI activists criminals and claimed that they were hired by the chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan). “Any ongoing protest is sponsored by the chief minister, and is an attempt to divert attention. The chief secretary, in an affidavit to the High Court, stated that the state cannot meet its financial guarantees. This raises questions - does this mean they are unable to fulfil pension obligations? Individuals who dedicated 40 years of service are denied their pensions. In contrast, political appointees serving just two years as ministers reportedly receive their pensions. This situation is portrayed as a mockery of the state’s financial integrity,” the governor said. When asked for a response about the allegation of nominating senate members from a list given by the BJP office, the governor refuted the claim, emphasizing his ability to exercise discretion. He said, “I am only accountable to the President of India. I am not accountable to criminals.” A fight to protect education system, says P M Arsho A few hours before the governor’s scheduled arrival, over 500 SFI activists led by its state secretary P M Arsho and state president K Anushree took out a protest march towards the university guest house. Addressing the students, Arsho expressed concerns that the RSS is attempting to gain control over universities through chancellors. “As part of its strategy, the RSS is attempting to nominate its members, including those from ABVP, to the senate positions in Calicut and Kerala universities. The chancellor is attempting to bring RSS influence into the university,” Arsho explained.He further urged the chancellor to disclose the source from which he recruited RSS workers for nomination to the university senate. “Despite repeated queries from numerous individuals, Khan remains unwilling to divulge this information,” Arsho added. Arsho said it is not a war between the SFI and the chancellor. “At the start of our protest, he attempted to provoke SFI activists by labelling them as ‘goons.’ This is not just a protest. It is a political fight to safeguard the educational system in the state. Arif Khan, an RSS member, cannot stand up against the strength of SFI activists. His presence in the university seems possible only with the assistance of a substantial police force,” Arsho said. Tight security Guv entered the guest house safely, surrounded by a huge contingent of police personnel around 7.30 pm To ensure the governor’s security, approximately 800 police personnel were strategically deployed at the university and its vicinity. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp