Tourism sector, skilled human resources can propel Kerala’s growth: Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The minister stressed the need for efficient systems, reduced bureaucracy, and improved access to funding for entrepreneurs.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at the 12th TiEcon Kerala-2023 in Kochi.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala should make use of its natural beauty and skilled human resources for sustainable tourism and to enhance healthcare, said Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu Minister for IT and Digital Services, on Saturday. He was speaking on the theme ‘Unleash Kerala Potential’ on the concluding day of the 12th TiEcon Kerala-2023 in Kochi.

Discussing potential growth sectors of Kerala, he suggested focusing on education, research and development (R&D), assisted living, health and wellness, and agriculture. Drawing on Tamil Nadu’s success, Rajan emphasised inclusivity, gender neutrality and equitable opportunities as crucial factors contributing to the state’s economic vibrancy.

He shared insights on Tamil Nadu’s strategies, highlighting the importance of education, incentives, and a supportive ecosystem to foster women’s participation in the formal economy. “Forty-three per cent of all women working in the entire Indian manufacturing sector is based in Tamil Nadu,” the minister said, attributing the success to a combination of a skilled labour pool and industries conducive to women’s employment.

The minister stressed the need for efficient systems, reduced bureaucracy, and improved access to funding for entrepreneurs. Rajan also suggested creating an ecosystem where starting a business is seamless, with specific goals to streamline processes and facilitate funding.

