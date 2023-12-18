A source of musical respite for palliative care patients

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the belief that music has the power to heal, Saanthwanam, a community radio station based out of the serene village of Thirumullavaram in Kollam, has become a source of solace for thousands.

Established by the Pain and Palliative Care Trust in 2022, this charitable organisation aims to empower terminally ill individuals through music programmes.

Catering specifically to bedridden cancer patients, Saanthwanam, broadcasting on 90.4 FM, offers a unique blend of music, featuring legendary Malayalam singers like K J Yesudas and K S Chithra.

The radio has proven to be a balm for those dealing with the daily challenges of social isolation, anxiety, and pain associated with palliative care.

N Mohanan Pillai, the station director and secretary of the trust, emphasises the significance of music in alleviating the suffering of patients forsaken by hospitals. “These patients are in pain, and they have been rejected by the hospitals. These music programmes have been like medicine for these patients. They also motivate them to fight against the disease one day at a time.

Moreover, other programmes, such as news and information, would also help them cope with their difficulties,” Pillai shares. Beyond providing relief to patients, the music programmes also render solace to the caretakers who spend their entire days tending to their loved ones. Sreedevi, a palliative caretaker, reflects on the challenges of supporting individuals afflicted by mortal diseases.

“Sharing life with those in constant pain caused by fatal diseases is very difficult. The radio station not only alleviates the isolation and pain of the patients but also relieves the caretakers. These songs are light in the darkness and are a glimmer of hope and happiness for us,” she remarks.

Looking ahead, the radio station envisions expanding its impact by introducing new programmes to nurture young musical talents. The director emphasises the importance of creating platforms for youth, ensuring that no one is left behind because of a family member’s suffering. “It is important that we create platforms for the youth so that we can bring their musical talent,” shared the director.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: In the belief that music has the power to heal, Saanthwanam, a community radio station based out of the serene village of Thirumullavaram in Kollam, has become a source of solace for thousands. Established by the Pain and Palliative Care Trust in 2022, this charitable organisation aims to empower terminally ill individuals through music programmes. Catering specifically to bedridden cancer patients, Saanthwanam, broadcasting on 90.4 FM, offers a unique blend of music, featuring legendary Malayalam singers like K J Yesudas and K S Chithra. The radio has proven to be a balm for those dealing with the daily challenges of social isolation, anxiety, and pain associated with palliative care.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); N Mohanan Pillai, the station director and secretary of the trust, emphasises the significance of music in alleviating the suffering of patients forsaken by hospitals. “These patients are in pain, and they have been rejected by the hospitals. These music programmes have been like medicine for these patients. They also motivate them to fight against the disease one day at a time. Moreover, other programmes, such as news and information, would also help them cope with their difficulties,” Pillai shares. Beyond providing relief to patients, the music programmes also render solace to the caretakers who spend their entire days tending to their loved ones. Sreedevi, a palliative caretaker, reflects on the challenges of supporting individuals afflicted by mortal diseases. “Sharing life with those in constant pain caused by fatal diseases is very difficult. The radio station not only alleviates the isolation and pain of the patients but also relieves the caretakers. These songs are light in the darkness and are a glimmer of hope and happiness for us,” she remarks. Looking ahead, the radio station envisions expanding its impact by introducing new programmes to nurture young musical talents. The director emphasises the importance of creating platforms for youth, ensuring that no one is left behind because of a family member’s suffering. “It is important that we create platforms for the youth so that we can bring their musical talent,” shared the director. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp