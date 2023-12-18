Cops to barricade roads guv Arif takes in Thiruvananthapuram 

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the face-off between the governor and SFI intensifying, law enforcement is not leaving anything to chance on Arif Mohammed Khan’s security.

Police have decided to barricade roads the governor passes through in the capital city to ensure his smooth and incident-free travel, highly placed sources said.

The governor, who is slated to return to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night, has several programmes scheduled in the city in the coming days. “Our primary concern is the governor’s safety and all efforts will be taken to ensure that,” they said.

The decision will burden the already-strained state exchequer. Complete barricading of a single route will cost Rs 5-8 lakh, sources said. “We are also looking into the possibility of installing non-contiguous barricades which would be easier and more cost-effective,” they said. Congested and crowded areas such as Pettah and the General Hospital Junction will remain barricaded, while cops man the rest of the route.

SFI protests had erupted in these two places last Monday when the governor was on his way to the airport. The immediate goal of the police is to ensure a smaller crowd when the governor’s motorcade passes through each point. This, the police felt, would help them identify the protesters and take pre-emptive action.

Police to scale up security

“Last time, the protesters took advantage of a sizable crowd near Palayam to obstruct the governor’s vehicle. Our priority is to ensure minimum public presence along the route the governor travels,” the sources said. According to sources, the threat perception from the SFI against the governor, who enjoys Z+ security, is still “high” and hence the police will scale up their security measures.

The department is currently preparing a short-term security plan for the governor, and if the de-escalation of the situation takes long, it will chalk out a long-term plan, the sources said, adding they are in consultation with Raj Bhavan on the matter.

Replying to a question, sources said Raj Bhavan has not rejected the idea. Asked what would happen if the governor insists against the barricading considering the hardships it would pose for the general public, they said, “We will look into the situation if it arises.”

