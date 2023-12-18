Dutiful 18 years of free swimming lessons 

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: “Swimming lessons begin with making children familiar with water so they won’t be frightened to step in,” says Harilal M S, a resident of Kombodinjamakkal in Mala. The 62-year-old should know. He has taught more than 15,000 children the basic lessons of swimming, an essential life skill, over the past 18 years.

Realising the importance of teaching the young generation how to swim, particularly at a time when increasing drowning incidents have raised concerns, Harilal has been training children for free at the pond on his family property. Children in and around Mala reach the pond in Kombodinjamakkal to take swimming lessons.

“It is more like a duty for me,” he says. “We are a team of 10 who now even offer classes in various panchayats in the district.” Usually, at a 10-day camp, the first two days are devoted to getting familiar with water and urging the children to splash the water with arms and legs, Harilal says.

“From the third day, we use a buoy to train children to swim. Unlike other trainers, we take the children deep into the water, of course after taking the precautions necessary. At least four experts from our team station themselves in the water to ensure the safety of children,” he says. When the swimming classes comes to a close, the children are made to jump from a certain height, creating the atmosphere of a graduation ceremony, Harilal says.

“Children may be fearful in the beginning. But with proper instructions and encouragement, most of them try it at least once. Jumping into the water gives them a new perception about both water and swimming,” he points out.

He says it is always amusing to watch the expressions on the faces of children when they come up to the surface after jumping into the water. “Some are thrilled. Some remain frightened. And some are in wonder.” Right from choosing a suitable buoy for each person – based on height and weight – to assessing the character of a trainee, the long years in the field have taught Harilal too a handful of lessons.

“Each child is different and we have to instruct accordingly. However, before stepping into the water, the one thing I stress on is to follow my orders no matter what. Camps with more than 100 participants involve a lot of risk and hence the cooperation from the part of the children and the elders is important,” says Harilal, who retired from a private firm.

He and his team have also trained adults, both men and women, in swimming. “Unlike in the past, many women are coming forward to learn swimming. They take time out to learn it, both as an exercise and life skill.” Children train at the pond in the morning while women train in the evening. Harilal’s family is keen to continue with the practice of free swimming classes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: “Swimming lessons begin with making children familiar with water so they won’t be frightened to step in,” says Harilal M S, a resident of Kombodinjamakkal in Mala. The 62-year-old should know. He has taught more than 15,000 children the basic lessons of swimming, an essential life skill, over the past 18 years. Realising the importance of teaching the young generation how to swim, particularly at a time when increasing drowning incidents have raised concerns, Harilal has been training children for free at the pond on his family property. Children in and around Mala reach the pond in Kombodinjamakkal to take swimming lessons. “It is more like a duty for me,” he says. “We are a team of 10 who now even offer classes in various panchayats in the district.” Usually, at a 10-day camp, the first two days are devoted to getting familiar with water and urging the children to splash the water with arms and legs, Harilal says.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “From the third day, we use a buoy to train children to swim. Unlike other trainers, we take the children deep into the water, of course after taking the precautions necessary. At least four experts from our team station themselves in the water to ensure the safety of children,” he says. When the swimming classes comes to a close, the children are made to jump from a certain height, creating the atmosphere of a graduation ceremony, Harilal says. “Children may be fearful in the beginning. But with proper instructions and encouragement, most of them try it at least once. Jumping into the water gives them a new perception about both water and swimming,” he points out. He says it is always amusing to watch the expressions on the faces of children when they come up to the surface after jumping into the water. “Some are thrilled. Some remain frightened. And some are in wonder.” Right from choosing a suitable buoy for each person – based on height and weight – to assessing the character of a trainee, the long years in the field have taught Harilal too a handful of lessons. “Each child is different and we have to instruct accordingly. However, before stepping into the water, the one thing I stress on is to follow my orders no matter what. Camps with more than 100 participants involve a lot of risk and hence the cooperation from the part of the children and the elders is important,” says Harilal, who retired from a private firm. He and his team have also trained adults, both men and women, in swimming. “Unlike in the past, many women are coming forward to learn swimming. They take time out to learn it, both as an exercise and life skill.” Children train at the pond in the morning while women train in the evening. Harilal’s family is keen to continue with the practice of free swimming classes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp