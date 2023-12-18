Home States Kerala

Isolated heavy rain to continue on Dec 18 in Kerala: IMD 

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said the effect of easterly wind is expected to reduce from Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rain is likely to continue in Kerala, especially its southern regions, on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. At the same time, the IMD has withdrawn yellow alert for all except Ernakulam, on the day. Thunderstorms are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state, it said.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said the effect of easterly wind is expected to reduce from Monday. He said the impact of the cyclonic circulation was mostly felt in the Thirunelveli-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi regions.

A cyclonic circulation in the Comorin area in the Arabian Sea resulted in rainfall since Saturday night in southern and central Kerala.

While it rained continuously in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Pathanamthitta, overcast conditions prevailed in central districts. Neyyattinkara, Vellayani and Perumkadavila recorded maximum rainfall on Sunday.

