Special gate opened at Sabarimala temple to facilitate smooth darshan for children

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Given the increase in the number of child pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has opened a special gate near the Sreekovil to ensure a smooth darshan for them.

There is already a special queue (number nine) for children, women and physically challenged devotees at the Valiya Nadapandal at Sannidhanam. The child devotees, who reach ‘thirumuttam’ after climbing the 18 holy steps, can now skip the flyover at Sannidhanam, reach the Sreekovil through the special gate and get darshan from the first row. They can be accompanied by a guardian through this path. TDB has deployed guards and police in the area to prevent misuse of the system. The new facility for children was made available on Sunday morning, said TDB president P S Prasanth.

“Pilgrims, mainly those coming from outside the state, are now using the new system. It has come as a huge relief for them” said Prasanth.

TDB gearing up to provide free Wi-Fi to devotees says president

“The facility will allow children and their guardians to get darshan without having to wait in long queues,” he said. The TDB president said at least 30% of the pilgrims this time comprise children and the elderly. “This is a reason for the slow movement of devotees through the holy steps. They are being given special attention and care while climbing the holy steps,” he said.

According to TDB, normally 70-75 pilgrims can climb the holy steps per minute. However, when children and the elderly come to Sannidhanam, the number comes down to 60 pilgrims a minute. Meanwhile, the police are handing out wristbands to child pilgrims — from six months- old to 10 years — at Pampa to ensure their safety. The wristbands have details including the child’s name and the guardian’s contact number. The system is being managed by the women’s cell of the police at Pampa.

The police said this time, most of the child devotees are from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. TDB is also gearing up to provide free Wi-Fi to devotees, said Prasanth. “The facility will be provided with the support of BSNL. A pilgrim can use Wi-Fi for a maximum of 30 minutes. It aims to help them stay in touch with their relatives in case they lose mobile network coverage after reaching the hill shrine.

In the first phase, Wi-Fi will be available at 15 hotspots, including Nadapadandal, Thirumuttam, Sannidhanam, Malikappuram, near Azhi, appam and Aravana counters at Malikappuram, Maramath Complex and hospitals. Optical fibre cables have already been laid from Pampa exchange to Sannidhanam. BSNL is already offering free Wi-Fi in queue complexes,” said Prasanth.

Over 51,638 pilgrims visit the shrine Dec 17

Pathanamthitta: As many as 51,638 pilgrims visited the hill shrine at Sabarimala through virtual queue and spot booking till 7 pm on Sunday. A total of 2,104 people reached Sannidhanam through Pulmedu. On Saturday, 66,645 pilgrims visited the temple through virtual queue and spot booking and 5,267 reached the hill shrine through Pulmedu.

