Vandiperiyar case: Congress demands CBI probe

Published: 18th December 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case, alleging that the accused got away owing to his political background. 

“It is evident that the case reached its present state due to the political background of the accused and foul play by police. We have doubts that even the court was persuaded by the ruling party to pronounce the unfair judgment,” Sudhakaran told reporters after meeting the victim’s family at their house. 

Condemning the recent attacks on KSU and Youth Congress workers, Sudhakaran said the workers would retaliate if attacked again. He said the Opposition had every right to point out the faults of the ruling party and the CM. 
 

K Sudhakaran CBI Vandiperiyar rape and murder case

