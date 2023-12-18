Youth Congress plans football tourney, literary festival to regain lost ground

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly constituted Youth Congress state committee, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the use of bogus voter IDs in its organisational election, has sounded its desire to regain lost ground. And, it is betting on the ‘beautiful game’ and the written word to help script a comeback.

The state YC leadership has announced the staging of statewide football tournaments, with a total prize money of Rs 10 lakh. It proposes to hold a literary fest in Kozhikode during the third week of May. The two-day meeting of the state central executive, which concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, charted out programmes for the next four months.

Seemingly fired up by the meeting, YC state president Rahul Mamkootathil and office-bearers, including district presidents, general secretaries and secretaries, on Saturday ventured out to protest against the LDF government’s public outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, in central Travancore. Come the new year, they plan to tour all 140 assembly constituencies. The state YC leadership will hold a meeting of 15,000 booth committee members during the last week of February.

Rahul is keen to prove his mettle, especially after Krishna Allavaru, AICC secretary in charge of the state YC, was critical of him and his predecessor, Shafi Parambil, at the central executive meeting over issues in the organisational election and financial hiccups in completing construction of the state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The central executive proposed a five-point mission ahead of the Lok Sabha election, including the football tournament and literary festival, which will be held on the lines of Kerala Literature Festival, Rahul told TNIE.

“The YC has decided to appoint booth-level agents. A uniformed force, comprising 10 youth leaders from each of the 140 assembly constituencies, will be constituted, It will swing into action during times of natural calamities and other similar disruptions. Similarly, 10 women youth leaders would also be identified from each assembly constituency,” said Rahul.

