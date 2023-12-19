1st chilly day this winter has Kumily ‘feeling like Kodaikanal’

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Kumily or Kodaikanal? Residents of the Idukki town were left wondering as fog and persistent drizzle had them experiencing the first chilly day of this winter season. The sun stayed hidden for most of the day as the mercury hovered around 22 degrees Celsius.

Coming on the back of heavy rain on Sunday, the misty morning gave many the impression of being in a hill station. According to public works department officials of Tamil Nadu, Thekkady and Periyar areas received 108mm and 82.6mm of rainfall, respectively, on Sunday.

Water levels in Mullaperiyar dam reached 138ft, against the maximum permissible level of 142ft, forcing Tamil Nadu to issue two warnings on opening its shutters at 10 am on Monday. Joy Erumeda, a homestay owner in Kumily, characterised the weather as lovely, reminding him of a hill station.

“I woke up to pleasant weather this morning and witnessed a scenic view from my balcony. It felt like I was in a hill station, and this is unusual for Kumily town,” he said. Motorists had to rely on hazard lights even during daytime as the dense fog reduced visibility.

“I have not experienced something like this for a long time,” said Nazar M, of Rosapookandam. “For residents, Kumily on Monday reminded them of Ootty or Kodaikanal. We had to wear sweaters and woollen caps even inside our homes to stay warm,” he said.

Monday, however, provided the locals some respite from the shower. The power outage throughout Sunday night took out refrigerators and cold storage, leaving owners of bakeries and shops selling perishable food items taking losses.

