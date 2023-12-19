Big leap in cashew sector in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the significance of the cashew industry as a vital traditional sector in the state, with Kollam serving as its epicentre. He highlighted ongoing efforts in infrastructure development and modernization initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for workers in the cashew sector.

"The impact of the cashew industry on the social fabric of Kollam is profound. We have moved beyond a phase where factories remained shuttered, and workers struggled to make ends meet. In 2015 and 2016, cashew factories operated for only 56 days. Since our government assumed power in 2016, we have fulfilled our commitment to reopening closed factories, initiating steps to modernize and revitalize the industry," stated the CM.

Pinarayi Vijayan further announced the establishment of a cashew board tasked with importing raw cashews and procuring indigenous raw cashews from Kerala. Notably, 63,061 metric tonnes of cashews have been imported since 2017, with an expenditure of Rs. 639.42 crores on ports. The Chief Minister revealed plans to import an additional 30,000 metric tonnes of raw cashew in the upcoming years.

Addressing the welfare of cashew industry workers, the CM said, "An investment of 84 crore rupees has been made, covering 10 years of gratuity for workers. Last year, retired workers received gratuity upon retirement, and in 2023, the government cleared previous PF arrears amounting to Rs 10 crore."

CM also disclosed the launch of "K-Smart" on January 1, an integrated software providing online access to services offered by local self-government bodies. "This initiative marks the first time in the country that all public services of local self-government bodies will be available online. The implementation of K-Smart is anticipated to bolster efficiency, transparency, eliminate corruption, and expedite service delivery to citizens,’’ CM said

