Challenging protesters, Arif Muhammad Khan walks through Kozhikode city

Published: 19th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:20 AM

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan made a tour to the city here on Monday challenging the SFI, which declared a protest against him over 'saffronisation of campuses'. 

The Governor came out of the Calicut University guest house where he is staying and proceeded to Kozhikode city, which is around 25 kms away from the university. Though Khan said he didn't want police security, a huge police force was deployed in the city ahead of his visit.

Khan was in the university to attend a function to be held on the campus in the evening. SFI declared that the Governor will not be allowed to set his foot on the campus. The organisation staged a protest on the campus on Saturday when Khan arrived at the guest house.

The Governor had chided the police for allowing the SFI to raise a banner against him on the campus. Police removed the banners but later SFI leaders including state secretary P M Arsho restored the banners on Sunday night.

Governor came out of the guest house on Monday morning asserting that he will not be cowed down by the SFI threat. After arriving at SM Street in Kozhikode city, the Governor walked through the busy SM street interacting with the school students on the road and visiting some shops.

