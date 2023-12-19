CPM to hold protests in Kannur against Guv Arif on Dec 19

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM will organise protest programmes across the district on Tuesday in protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s vitriolic outburst against the history and people of Kannur, said CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan.

To protest against the governor’s ‘bloody Kannur’ remark, CPM organised a public meeting at Stadium Corner, Kannur, on Monday. “It’s only a beginning,” said Jayarajan.

“The governor’s remark about the history of Kannur and its people is an insult to the people of the district,” he said.

“By humiliating the people of a district, he has brought shame to his position as governor. The comment also amounts to a violation of his oath, which he took during his swearing-in function,” he said.

“The governor who had changed seven parties before joining BJP would not be able to understand the firmness and uncompromising stand of Pinarayi towards communalism,” he said.

The CPM will organise 236 public programmes across the district on Tuesday. On Monday, a protest march was started from Caltex Junction which concluded at Stadium Corner, where the public meeting was held.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNUR: The CPM will organise protest programmes across the district on Tuesday in protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s vitriolic outburst against the history and people of Kannur, said CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan. To protest against the governor’s ‘bloody Kannur’ remark, CPM organised a public meeting at Stadium Corner, Kannur, on Monday. “It’s only a beginning,” said Jayarajan. “The governor’s remark about the history of Kannur and its people is an insult to the people of the district,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “By humiliating the people of a district, he has brought shame to his position as governor. The comment also amounts to a violation of his oath, which he took during his swearing-in function,” he said. “The governor who had changed seven parties before joining BJP would not be able to understand the firmness and uncompromising stand of Pinarayi towards communalism,” he said. The CPM will organise 236 public programmes across the district on Tuesday. On Monday, a protest march was started from Caltex Junction which concluded at Stadium Corner, where the public meeting was held. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp