Home States Kerala

Forest department bans display of stranded animals

Instead, steps should be taken to reunite the animals with the herd, the department has directed its officials through an order.

Published: 19th December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tusker separated from herd kills farmer in Dhenkanal

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wild animals that are found stranded from the herd should not be displayed before the public and their visuals should not be shown on media or social media, the Forest Department has directed.

Instead, steps should be taken to reunite the animals with the herd, the department has directed its officials through an order.

The order by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden came a day after a 17-day-old elephant calf with genetic issues, that was found stranded in Konni, died while being transported to the Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Visuals of the elephant calf and the care it was given by Forest Department personnel were widely circulated on social media.

“Transporting stranded wild animals, including endangered species listed in Schedule One of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, to rehabilitation centres should be avoided,” the department directed. In case the animals are transported, prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden should be obtained. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest department Elephant stranded animals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp