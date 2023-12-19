Forest department bans display of stranded animals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wild animals that are found stranded from the herd should not be displayed before the public and their visuals should not be shown on media or social media, the Forest Department has directed.

Instead, steps should be taken to reunite the animals with the herd, the department has directed its officials through an order.

The order by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden came a day after a 17-day-old elephant calf with genetic issues, that was found stranded in Konni, died while being transported to the Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Visuals of the elephant calf and the care it was given by Forest Department personnel were widely circulated on social media.

“Transporting stranded wild animals, including endangered species listed in Schedule One of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, to rehabilitation centres should be avoided,” the department directed. In case the animals are transported, prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden should be obtained.

