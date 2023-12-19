Governor Arif should clarify his intentions: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan freely taking a stroll through the streets of Kozhikode shows the commendable law and order situation in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Even as the tussle between the governor and the state government is heading to a flashpoint, the chief minister toned down his attack against the governor on Tuesday.

Speaking at his regular media briefing on Tuesday as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, Pinarayi said the governor should clarify his real intentions. He also defended the SFI activists who protested against the governor.

ALSO READ | SFI goes on with protest against Kerala Governor, waves black flag at him

"The governor openly labels protesting students as criminals while casually strolling through the markets of Kozhikode. He is causing unrest in the state, and he needs to clarify his intentions. He can wander through the SM street in broad daylight, demonstrating the commendable law and order situation in the state. Does he engage in such activities in other states? The students protesting against him are not criminals, as he claims. They are expressing their dissent against his actions as the Chancellor, in a democratic manner," the CM said.

ALSO READ | Governor-government standoff heading to a flashpoint

The CM highlighted that the union government has been withholding the state's rightful income, impeding its development activities. Despite the state's increased GDP and per capita income, numerous development initiatives have been hindered due to the lack of support from the Union government, according to CM.

"The Union government has curtailed the state's borrowing power. Additionally, the state's share in the Union tax pool and revenue has been diminished. The Union government must share its due share in schemes to which both Union and state governments contribute. This withholding of support has impeded the overall development of the state, despite our commendable growth in GDP and per capita income," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan freely taking a stroll through the streets of Kozhikode shows the commendable law and order situation in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Even as the tussle between the governor and the state government is heading to a flashpoint, the chief minister toned down his attack against the governor on Tuesday. Speaking at his regular media briefing on Tuesday as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, Pinarayi said the governor should clarify his real intentions. He also defended the SFI activists who protested against the governor. ALSO READ | SFI goes on with protest against Kerala Governor, waves black flag at himgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The governor openly labels protesting students as criminals while casually strolling through the markets of Kozhikode. He is causing unrest in the state, and he needs to clarify his intentions. He can wander through the SM street in broad daylight, demonstrating the commendable law and order situation in the state. Does he engage in such activities in other states? The students protesting against him are not criminals, as he claims. They are expressing their dissent against his actions as the Chancellor, in a democratic manner," the CM said. ALSO READ | Governor-government standoff heading to a flashpoint The CM highlighted that the union government has been withholding the state's rightful income, impeding its development activities. Despite the state's increased GDP and per capita income, numerous development initiatives have been hindered due to the lack of support from the Union government, according to CM. "The Union government has curtailed the state's borrowing power. Additionally, the state's share in the Union tax pool and revenue has been diminished. The Union government must share its due share in schemes to which both Union and state governments contribute. This withholding of support has impeded the overall development of the state, despite our commendable growth in GDP and per capita income," he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp