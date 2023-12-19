Governor-government standoff heading to a flashpoint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: The standoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government in the state is heading to a flashpoint.

A day after Khan accused the chief minister of “precipitating a breakdown of constitutional machinery” in the state, Pinarayi Vijayan shot back saying Khan “seems to be blabbering just about anything and everything.”

Pinarayi said the state government is planning to approach the Centre against Khan even as the governor alleged that the chief minister was behind the political violence in Kannur. Sensing a political opportunity, the CPM leadership sharpened its attack, saying Khan has proved himself “unworthy” of continuing in the post. Meanwhile, the SFI continued with its protests on Monday, with more posters appearing against the governor on different campuses across the state.

Hours after taking a stroll through Kozhikode, Khan termed SFI workers as “criminals sent by the CM to intimidate” him. “They (SFI activists) are not mere protesters. They are criminals hired by the chief minister who, following the Supreme Court’s judgment, realises that control over the universities has escaped his grasp.

Therefore, they seek to intimidate me. I, however, am not one to be easily frightened,” he told reporters. Khan said the CPM is unhappy that the party’s agenda will no longer work in universities after the verdict of the Supreme Court. The CPM state secretary had stated that the verdict came because of the governor’s statement. “I had written on the file that I am signing it, but I still feel it is illegal,” Khan said.

He alleged that the CPM is still interfering in the functioning of the Calicut University. “Or else how would they know who are the people I nominated to the senate?” he asked. The governor left for the state capital in the evening.

On the other hand, Pinarayi unleashed a scathing attack on Khan. Speaking in Kollam, he said the state will have to raise the issue regarding the governor in writing before the Centre. “Arif Mohammed Khan has been making such statements for the benefit of his RSS cohorts,” the CM said.

CPM politburo terms Governor unfit for holding the post

“He has been deliberately trying to provoke. The Centre should verify his actions,” said the CM. Pinarayi felt that the governor was trying to create a hostile environment in the state. He is working for the RSS, terming SFI workers ‘bloody criminals.’

He also took strong exception to Khan’s ‘bloody Kannur’ remark. Sensing an opportunity to counter the Sangh Parivar, the CPM politburo came down heavily on the governor, terming Khan unfit for holding the post. It accused him of overstepping all boundaries with his persistent political attacks against the elected state government coupled with his “grossly erratic” behaviour.

“This is no way for a person holding the Constitutional post of Governor to behave... The latest instance is his statement that it’s ‘the beginning of the collapse of the Constitutional machinery in the state’. Such threats levelled against the state government would be rejected outright by the people of the state,” the PB said. The CPM alleged that the SFI protest was triggered by the governor’s action of packing the senates of Kerala and Calicut universities with RSS nominees.

“The governor has misused his position as Chancellor of these universities. While the students have the democratic right to protest peacefully, the governor sought to blame the chief minister for these protests and even made insulting references to him,” it added. Meanwhile, in response to the SFI protests, BJP’s student arm ABVP launched a banner campaign in support of the governor.

