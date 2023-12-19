Kerala: Food for Rs 20 a day for drivers at ‘cost-sharing kitchen’ in Kozhikode

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mahesh Manarakkal, an auto driver from Parambil Bazar, in Kozhikode, starts work at 5 am. He used to depend on hotels near his auto stand or places where his profession takes him for food. But, as incomes declined, as a result of more autos hitting the roads, Manesh was finding it difficult to afford hotel meals daily. He and his fellow drivers communicated the concern with each other, giving birth to the concept of a ‘cost-sharing kitchen’.

Daily, the kitchen cooks breakfast, lunch and evening snacks for auto, taxi and ambulance drivers operating in the area. It offers not just affordability, but also tasty and flavourful meals.

“As the number of vehicles plying from our stand increased, we were finding it difficult to get enough work,” said Mahesh.

“Asking our spouses or parents to cook meals for us early in the morning is difficult and as a result, we were constantly eating from outside. After introducing the cost-sharing kitchen, we have been able to save more,” he noted.

“A single hotel meal costs a minimum of Rs 50. But in our cost-sharing kitchen, we charge each person just Rs 20 daily, which is used to buy ingredients required for the day’s cooking.

We have around 50 drivers at our stand who avail its services. The cooking is spearheaded by the senior person of the group. Those drivers who are parked at the auto stand then also help out, ensuring that the task is shared. Initially, we cooked two meals -- breakfast and evening snack and tea. Into the second week of the initiative, we also started cooking light lunches.

“On Monday, we made upma and pappadam for breakfast, along with tea. On other days, we prepared kappa, boiled pulses, eggs, puttu (steamed rice cake) and curry and other simple recipes. We also take the assistance of our spouses, who help us with tips and tricks for easy cooking,” Mahesh added.

