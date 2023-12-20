Kerala police register fresh case in YC polls voter ID forgery

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on a complaint that the forging of voter ID cards by the Youth Congress (YC) workers seems to have larger implications, the police have registered a fresh case on the incident.

The Museum police registered a fresh case acting on the complaint of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer II that the forged ID cards were used for several purposes other than voting in the YC organisational polls. The police source said the complaint also expressed doubts that the ID cards were meant to be used for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well.

The Museum police had earlier registered a case against YC workers and arrested six of them for fabricating voter ID cards using various softwares and apps. The charge against the YC workers was that they used fake cards for voting in their organisational elections.

However, the fresh case could create serious trouble for the organisation as the allegation is more serious.

“The Election Commission got some inputs cementing their doubts that fake cards were used for various purposes. So they have given a complaint based on which a new case was registered,” said a police source.

According to the official, during the probe into the previous case, it was found that the forging of the official documents took place at Pandalam and Kasaragod. However, the complaint said the forgery was committed in several other places as well over the past six months.

The police official said they will now investigate whether more people were involved in fabricating ID cards. An official said the probe will not be limited to the Youth Congress workers alone. “The probe will not be limited to allegations against Youth Congress workers. It will be an extensive investigation as the matter is very serious,” the official added. The police have registered the case under IPC sections pertaining to forgery and using forged documents claiming it to be real documents.

YC ELECTION: PLEA IN HC SEEKING CBI PROBE

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a CBI probe into a case registered for allegedly using fake voter ID cards during the recent Youth Congress organisational polls. The petitioner, Juvaize Muhamed of Muvattupuzha, submitted that even after the registration of the FIR, the investigation agency has not been able to identify the real culprits to date. If the database in connection with the membership of YC elections, which is maintained by the Indian Youth Congress, National Office, New Delhi, is seized the real accused persons can be identified, said the petitioner. According to the petitioner, his name was also included in the voters list without his knowledge. His membership had been created using a mobile number, which is not in his name.

