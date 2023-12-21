BJP’s Sneha Yatra starts on Dec 21; Church leaders feel trust factor is missing

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Kerala BJP launches Sneha Yatra, the 10-day Christian outreach programme, to remove the apprehensions of the community, on Thursday, the Church leaders feel the trust factor is lacking in the initiative.

While the BJP state leaders will be visiting Christian institutions, prominent personalities and Bishop houses during the Christmas season, party workers will visit Christian houses in their locality and exchange greetings as part of the confidence-building measures.

“Sneha Yatra is a continuation of the initiative launched last year. This time it will be an extensive outreach programme and we need to reach out to a maximum number of people. It is not a political initiative to achieve short-term goals. We want a long-term relationship and to remove the apprehensions in the minds of the community members,” said BJP state president K Surendran.

Though the Church has been giving indications that the BJP is no longer untouchable for the community, there is a general feeling the efforts are not sincere. “There is no need to read too much into the Initiative. We haven’t received a communication from BJP in this regard. As per the Christian tradition, we will welcome people who visit us. But that doesn’t mean that we are going to change our political stand,” said Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) deputy secretary general Fr Jacob Palackappilly.

“The visit of the BJP leaders is a goodwill gesture by the Kerala BJP and that doesn’t undermine our concerns on national issues,” said Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) Laity Council secretary V C Sebastian.

“There are issues like Manipur riots, attacks on Christian institutions in North India and the anti-conversion law implemented by 13 states. I don’t believe the visit will politically influence the faithful. The CBCI, which is scheduled to meet in Bengaluru from January 31 to February 7, will discuss various issues affecting the Christian community and will clear our stand on national issues. We are happy that the Prime Minister has invited Pope Francis to visit India. The Union government has indeed transformed India in the international arena, but the same intervention is missing when it comes to the welfare of the common man,” he said.

“If BJP wants to win the confidence of the Christian community, they have to prove their sincerity. They have provided Cabinet rank to leaders from Buddhist and Sikh communities. What have they done to influence the Christian psyche? Though a Christian leader from Darjeeling has been made minister of state for minority affairs, the representation is not satisfactory,” said a Catholic leader who refused to be named.

Surendran to visit Alencherry:

Launching the party’s 10-day Sneha Yatra, BJP state president K Surendran will visit former Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad on Thursday. Surendran will arrive at 8 am and seek blessings of Alencherry.

