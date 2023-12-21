Home States Kerala

CM Vijayan says Gov Khan trying to disrupt peace; students did not fall into his trap

Published: 21st December 2023 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again crossing swords with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused Khan of trying to precipitate a conflict in the state and said the student community maintained restraint and evaded his trap.

Addressing the media in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas, CM said the Governor used bad words against the student's organization, but the students did not stoop to his level. 

"The governor's act shows that he's involved in disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. He tried to ignite conflict. But the student's community restrained themselves and hence the governor could not ignite a conflict of the level that he wants to see happen," the CM said.

The CM tried to draw a parallel between the ongoing protests by various opposition parties and said the communal forces were trying to plug the progress made in the state's higher education sector and the UDF was justifying their acts. 

"Regarding the row over Senate nominations, they (UDF) are asking what is wrong with that. It needs to be known whether any communication had taken place between them before happening of something. They are justifying all the unjustifiable things," he said.

The CM also targeted the UDF claiming they have a calculated approach to create provocation in the society and said "its details are yet to come out."

Pinarayi also tried to link the speech of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan during the Youth Congress Secretariat march with the protests taking place against the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Satheesan had warned of retaliation if those who had attacked the Youth Congress members were Not arrested. He said efforts are on to implement what the Opposition Leader has said and his words were an incitement to riot. 

Reacting to a question, the CM once again justified the attack on Youth Congress protestors by the DYFI members and maintained that it was a life-saving act.

