Congress protests against Kerala Police’s ‘high-handedness’ turn violent in many parts of State

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day Nava Kerala Sadas entered the capital district, major clashes erupted in front of the Secretariat bringing the city to a virtual halt for almost four hours on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed at many places after the march turned violent and protestors moved from the Secretariat to Bakery Junction. City traffic too was affected for many hours.

The second phase of agitations began when a large posse of police personnel were deployed for many hours in front of the District Congress Committee office at Bakery Junction. While the police wanted to take into custody those who had allegedly released YC workers from the police bus, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil challenged the police to enter the party office to arrest them.

Trouble started after Satheesan along with some YC activists forcibly released four workers who were taken into custody from the police vehicle in front of the Secretariat. Satheesan led a protest march from the Secretariat to the DCC office, following the hours-long battle on the busy MG Road stretch. He alleged that in the melee, police personnel allegedly ripped off women YC activists’ clothes.

Blood oozing from the mouth of Cantonment sub-inspector Diljith

“Policemen will not enter the DCC office. Why should the police try to create a tense situation by standing here in front of the party office? Will the police dare to enter the office when I am standing here? Not a single policeman will enter the party office premises. We are standing here to protect the YC activists. What’s the point in being party leaders, if we are unable to protect our office?” asked Satheesan.

However the police too were not in a mood to relent. Though the police personnel tried to remain calm, some YC activists tried to instigate them. When the Congress leaders held talks with the police, the latter relented temporarily. Satheesan alleged that the YC protest turned violent after the police misbehaved with women activists.

A Youth Congress worker smashing the shield of a

policeman during the march in front of the Secretariat

“The male police official who tried to rip off the dresses of the women YC activists should be arrested. This police force would be insufficient to suppress the YC protest. We are going to hold much bigger protests. The chief minister should not think that he can rule as he likes after giving free rein to the police to unleash their tirade against Congress workers.

The same police force that tried to console SFI women activists in Kozhikode, have resorted to ripping off the dress of women YC activists in Thiruvananthapuram,” added Satheesan. Later two Youth Congress workers surrendered before the police, following which the police withdrew from the area.

Police b0ok 30 Congress leaders:

In an FIR registered late in the night, the Cantonment police listed 30 Congress leaders as accused in connection with the violence that erupted during the Youth Congress’ Secretariat march on Wednesday. The FIR said the YC workers, led by the 30 leaders, took out an illegal march and attacked police officers. The attack resulted in serious injuries to four police personnel and caused damage to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh to the public exchequer. The protestors destroyed police fibre lathis and shields and vandalised police bus, it said. While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been listed as the first accused, MLAs Shafi Parambil and M Vincent and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil are the are the second, third and fourth accused, respectively. The leaders have been booked under non-bailable sections, including Prevention of Damage to the Public Property Act.

We will not be scared of Satheesan's statements: CM

Coming down heavily on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned him not to try to threaten him. “We will not be scared of Satheesan’s statements. I was not scared even when the Youth Congress was at the height of its glory. You can ask the current KPCC president K Sudhakaran about Pinarayi, “ he said. The CM was responding to Satheesan’s comment on Wednesday after the Youth Congress took out a protest towards the Secretariat against the police highhandedness on protesters during Nava Kerala Sadas.

