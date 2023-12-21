Home States Kerala

Idukki: Tribal man accused of murdering his parents dies by suicide a day later

Residents shared that Kumaran had recently suffered an eye injury in an accident, and the couple had been struggling financially, relying on MGNREGS work.

Published: 21st December 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kumaran (70), Ajesh (38), Thankamma (65)

Kumaran (70), Ajesh (38), Thankamma (65)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 38-year-old tribal man identified as Ajesh, accused of brutally murdering his parents in Cheradi in Moolamattam of Idukki district on Wednesday, died by suicide.

Ajesh, son of Kumaran from Keeriyanickal house in Cheradi's Ambalambhagam, was found hanging from a tree in the Kurunkayam area of Nachar River, close to his residence, on Thursday.

Kumaran (70) and his wife Thankamma (65) were found stabbed to death in their bedroom on Wednesday morning by residents.

Ajesh had been missing since the incident.

Residents shared that Kumaran had recently suffered an eye injury in an accident, and the couple had been struggling financially, relying on work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to make ends meet.

When Kumaran and Thankamma were absent from their work site on Wednesday, it prompted Kumaran's sister, Kamalakshi, to visit their home. Upon calling out to them, she heard a sound from inside. She then entered the house through the front door which was open and discovered Kumaran's body on the floor in the bedroom. Thankamma lay in a pool of blood nearby.

Kanjar police were alerted who then took Thankamma to the district hospital in Thodupuzha and later to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during the journey.

Ajesh, who was earlier accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case, had been residing at his wife's house in Kumily. He had returned to Moolamattam just two days prior.

On Tuesday, Ajesh who suffered a head injury in a bike accident while intoxicated had been brought home after receiving treatment. Since then, residents said, he had been behaving aggressively, even threatening neighbors that he would harm them if they entered his house.

Police sources suggested that underlying family issues may have played a role in the crime.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Ajesh tribal family Idukki murder Cheradi Moolamattam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp