Kerala: Lawyer-daughter gets parole again for her father convicted of murder

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court witnessed a unique incident of family bonding when a daughter of a murder case convict argued and won the legal fight seeking parole for her father on a petition moved by her mother.

Advocate Keerthi Jayanandan represented her mother Indira, who sought the release of her husband Jayanandan on parole for the launch of a book he wrote. The HC allowed their request and granted Jayanandan two-day parole with police escort on December 22 and 23 for the release of the book ‘Pulari Viriyum Munpe’, which he wrote during his 17-year jail term.

“A daughter’s legal fight to get a release order for her father to attend the function is to be appreciated, even if her father is an accused in several cases, including five murders. Just like the mother, the father is also a hero to every child,” said Justice P V Kunhikrishnan citing the lyrics written by Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri.

The cover page of the book written by Jayanandan

The court said it was a strange case where a daughter was fighting for the release of her father through her mother.

As per the court, Jayanandan should be taken to his house on December 22 and be allowed to stay there from 9 am to 5 pm. After that, he should either be taken to the high-security prison at Viyyur, Thrissur, or any other jail near Ernakulam.

Pointing out that a convict in detention for 17 years wrote a book and wanted to participate in its release function, the judge said, “I am of the considered opinion that the court should step in, even if the rules do not permit such release. The petitioner’s husband should be allowed to participate in the book release function and make arrangements for it the previous day. The petitioner and one of the daughters of the petitioner shall file an affidavit before the SP of Viyyur jail to the effect that they will produce the convict in jail after the book release function with a police escort,” said the court.

The court observed that the daughter loved her father and was anxious to see him attend the function. Hence, he should reciprocate by obeying the court’s directive to allow them to continue the legal fight by law, it said.

Advocate Keerthi submitted that her father had been in jail for the past 17 years and had reformed. He wrote novels, stories, and the like which showed the change, she said. The book release function will be held at 10.30 am on December 23 at the Press Club. Writer Sunil P. Ilayidom will inaugurate the event.

