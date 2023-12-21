Kerala most preferred state to work, Kochi top choice among cities for female job aspirants: Report

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is the most preferred state to work for employable talent in the country, with Kochi being the top choice among Indian cities for female job aspirants, according to the ‘India Skills Report 2024’, released by talent assessment firm Wheebox in partnership with organisations including Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Kerala pushed Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to the second and third spots respectively to emerge on top in the category.

“Kerala, with its enchanting landscapes and vibrant cultural significance, emerged as the preferred state for job seekers across the country, among both males and females. The state’s unique blend of natural beauty and economic opportunities positions it as a beacon for those in search of fulfilling careers,” the report noted.

While Kochi was the top choice for female job seekers, Thiruvananthapuram was the third preferred destination. For male employable talent, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were the third and fifth choices respectively among cities in the country. For both male and female job seekers combined, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram figured in the second and fourth positions respectively.

As per the report, Kerala was second in terms of ‘highest employable resources in the 18-21 years age group’. “Telangana has the highest concentration of employable talent in the age group of 18-21 with 85.45% found employable followed by Kerala with 74.93% employable resources in this age group,” it said.

Thiruvananthapuram clinched the third spot among cities in the ‘highest employable resources in the 18-21 years age group’ category. “Among top cities with employable talent in the age group of 18-21, Pune came first with 80.82% of candidates found highly employable, followed by Bengaluru with 72.18% and then Thiruvananthapuram with 67.22% employable in this age group,” the report pointed out.

In terms of ‘highest availability of talent with computer skills’, Thiruvananthapuram clinched the top spot among cities. Kerala was adjudged third in this category among states. The state also clinched the third spot in terms of ‘availability of English as a second language’.

“Kerala consistently appears in the top states across different skills, showcasing a well-rounded talent pool,” the report said. It was based on the evaluation of 3.88 lakh candidates who took the Wheebox National Employability Test (WNET) across academic institutions in the country. The report has also made special mention of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) in Kerala, the state government’s initiative in the higher education sector.

