KSU march to Thiruvananthapuram's police headquarters turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day, the capital city witnessed tense moments when the Kerala Students Union (KSU) held a protest march to the state police headquarters at Vazhuthacaud against the police atrocities being meted out to them during the Nava Kerala Sadas. In the police lathi charge, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier and Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan who inaugurated the protest march were injured.

A day after the Youth Congress protest march to the Secretariat turned violent, the KSU’s protest march to the DGP's office also witnessed similar moments on Thursday afternoon. During the march from Indira Bhavan, the KSU activists had damaged several posters and banners of Nava Kerala Sadas which were erected at vantage points on Vellayambalam - Vazhuthacaud stretch.

KSU activists in large numbers had gathered for the protest which saw the police blocking them in front of the Manaveeyam Veedhi near the Aalthara Temple. The police resorted to using water cannons against the protesters when the KSU activists tried to jump the barricades. They also got provoked when the protesters allegedly hurled chilli powder at them. Several KSU protesters including a few women were injured in the melee.

Police firing water cannons at KSU workers who took out a protest march to the state police headquarters on Thursday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

When the protesters including Aloysius fell on the road the police arrested them forcibly. A cameraman belonging to a Malayalam television channel also tasted the beating of the Police. A few of the injured including women KSU activists were shifted to the hospital. Aloysius and Kuzhalnadan alleged that they were cornered and beaten up.

"The Police treated us as if we were goondas. It's a quotation gang that is protecting the Chief Minister. Those police who are working for the CPM should get rid of their uniforms and come out. We all will face the Police in the streets. Can the Chief Minister take a cue from the Governor and walk through the streets without the accompaniment of police security?", asked Kuzhalnadan.

He also did not spare PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyas who had earlier challenged Opposition Leader VD Satheesan claiming that he is making mere tall statements and there is no action. Kuzhalnadan challenged Mohammed Riyas asking him whether he had the guts to allow his father-in-law alone in the streets.

