Protests boil over as Nava Kerala Sadas enters final phase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Nava Kerala Sadas entered its final stage, protests against the government hit a new high — leading to violent clashes. The Congress, which had been lying low for some time, finally decided to hit back, yielding to pressure from within the party.

The state capital turned into a virtual combat zone on Wednesday as the Youth Congress secretariat march culminated in a pitched street battle between its workers and the police. Five cases were registered and 22 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Marches taken out by the Congress to 564 police stations across the state also turned violent in many places. In Kochi, Congress workers clashed with cops, leading to the police using water cannons to disperse protesters. Police station marches in Nadapuram and Beypore too witnessed minor clashes. The state had been witnessing clashes between Youth Congress-KSU workers and DYFI activists over the past few days.

Leading the Congress charge on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan warned the government of strong retaliation. “If our demands are not met, there will surely be retaliation. We know the people who had attacked the Youth Congress members from Kalliassery to Kollam. We will start retaliation from Kalliassery itself. We will retaliate for each blow received,” he warned while addressing the Youth Congress march in Thiruvananthapuram.

Youth Congress activists attempting to attack police personnel using wooden rods in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shot back saying none should try to intimidate him. “You should check with K Sudhakaran, whether you can intimidate me,” Pinarayi said at Varkala.

The YC’s secretariat march — taken out on the day the Nava Kerala Sadas entered the state capital — culminated in violent clashes, with several policemen and Youth Congress workers sustaining injuries. The march was taken out to protest the attack on KSU and YC workers who had opposed the Sadas.

Remove CM’s security officers: Congress

Addressing the YC protesters, Satheesan said the police should arrest those who had attacked the YC workers when they were protesting against Nava Kerala Sadas. He also demanded the removal of the personal security officers of the chief minister for attacking YC workers.

After senior leaders were done with their speeches, the police tried to disperse the protestors. As the activists did not pay heed to their demand, the police used water cannons on them. Meanwhile, some protestors, including women, tried to trespass into the secretariat compound. The scenario turned worse when the police began arresting the protestors. Irate YC workers tried to block police vehicles in which detainees were being taken away. They damaged the glasses of a police bus and vandalised a few police shields. The cops resorted to lathicharge, in which several YC leaders, including state president Rahul Mamkootathil, were injured.

The protest boiled over when the cops allegedly manhandled some of the women protestors. The women were allegedly poked with lathis, further infuriating the agitators. The protestors, meanwhile, waylaid police vehicles and forcefully released the detainees.

The conflict erupted again in front of the DCC office when the cops tried to barge in after the YC members released their compatriots from the police bus. The cops alleged that the men who orchestrated the act were hiding in the party office and they wanted to apprehend them. Satheesan and other senior leaders rushed to the office, stating the cops would not be let in. Two YC workers later surrendered.

5 cases, 22 arrested

The police registered five cases and arrested 22 people in connection with the clashes following the Youth Congress’ secretariat march. Four of these cases were registered by the Cantonment police in connection with the secretariat violence, while one was registered by the Museum police in connection with the violence in front of the DCC office. The arrested were booked under non-bailable sections. The police said eight of its personnel were injured in action. YC said several of its leaders and members suffered injuries after being targeted by cops.

Satheesan listed as first accused in FIR

The Cantonment police have registered another case against 30 Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, MLAs Shafi Parambil and M Vincent and YC state president Rahul Mamkoottathil, in connection with the violence during the YC Secretariat march. In the FIR, Satheesan has been listed as the first accused, while Shafi, Vincent and Rahul are the second, third and fourth accused, respectively. P4

