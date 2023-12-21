SFI activists bar 'Sangh Parivar-connected' Senate members from Calicut Uni meet

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Thursday staged a protest to prevent the participation of five Senate members associated with Sangh Parivar, nominated by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan, in the scheduled Senate meeting at 10:30 am.

The members had come to attend the first meeting of the new Senate nominated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Just minutes before the meeting, SFI activists obstructed the five members at the entrance of the Senate house, subsequently staging a sit-in protest in front of the venue.

The Left student outfit stated that the Sangh Parivar nominees would never be allowed into the hall where the Senate is meeting, and they assert that this stance will be implemented.

"We will not allow Sangh Parivar supporters to attend the Senate meeting. Kerala stands united against Sangh Parivar and the BJP. However, the Chancellor has been appointing Sangh Parivar supporters to the Senate and Syndicate in universities. Any such attempt will be strongly opposed," SFI leader Afsal said.

In response, the police intervened and arrested the SFI activists.

Meanwhile, the Senate meeting proceeded to approve the students' graduations.

SFI activists had previously protested against the Chancellor during his stay at the university guest house from Saturday to Monday.

Accusing Khan of attempting to saffronise the state's education sector, they alleged that the Chancellor was favoring the Sangh Parivar by appointing individuals connected to Sangh to the senates and syndicates.

However, Chancellor Khan had earlier claimed that he exercised his discretion independently, and no external influence guided his nominations of Sangh Parivar-affiliated individuals to the senates and syndicates.

