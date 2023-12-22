Home States Kerala

Car-bus collision claims two lives in Perumbavoor

Sivan, who was driving the car, and Aswathy, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, died on the spot.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident, train accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons died as the car in which they were travelling collided with a private bus at Kuruppampady, near Perumbavoor, on Thursday. The deceased are Sivan, 55, of Iramalloor, and his relative Aswathy, 24, of Muvattupuzha. Aswathy’s four-year-old son, Devanand, had a narrow escape and was admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor with minor injuries.

The accident happened in front of the MGM School, Kuruppampady, around 4 pm. “The car was proceeding towards Kothamangalam from the Perumbavoor side. Near the school, the driver lost control and the car rammed a private bus coming from the opposite side,” said a cop.

Sivan, who was driving the car, and Aswathy, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, died on the spot. “The boy was sitting in the rear of the car and that helped minimise impact,” the police officer said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car-bus collision road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp