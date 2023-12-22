Car-bus collision claims two lives in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons died as the car in which they were travelling collided with a private bus at Kuruppampady, near Perumbavoor, on Thursday. The deceased are Sivan, 55, of Iramalloor, and his relative Aswathy, 24, of Muvattupuzha. Aswathy’s four-year-old son, Devanand, had a narrow escape and was admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor with minor injuries.

The accident happened in front of the MGM School, Kuruppampady, around 4 pm. “The car was proceeding towards Kothamangalam from the Perumbavoor side. Near the school, the driver lost control and the car rammed a private bus coming from the opposite side,” said a cop.

Sivan, who was driving the car, and Aswathy, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, died on the spot. “The boy was sitting in the rear of the car and that helped minimise impact,” the police officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Two persons died as the car in which they were travelling collided with a private bus at Kuruppampady, near Perumbavoor, on Thursday. The deceased are Sivan, 55, of Iramalloor, and his relative Aswathy, 24, of Muvattupuzha. Aswathy’s four-year-old son, Devanand, had a narrow escape and was admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor with minor injuries. The accident happened in front of the MGM School, Kuruppampady, around 4 pm. “The car was proceeding towards Kothamangalam from the Perumbavoor side. Near the school, the driver lost control and the car rammed a private bus coming from the opposite side,” said a cop. Sivan, who was driving the car, and Aswathy, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, died on the spot. “The boy was sitting in the rear of the car and that helped minimise impact,” the police officer said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp