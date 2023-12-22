Church serves a message through Athijeevana Yatra

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though overshadowed by the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Kerala government’s outreach programme, a 12-day rally taken out by the Catholic Congress -- Athijeevana Yatra — highlighting the plight of farmers has served a message to the mainstream political parties in the state.

During the Yatra, 12 bishops -- representing various dioceses -- had addressed public meetings highlighting the farmers’ cause. The Yatra, which commenced from Kasaragod on December 11, will conclude with a dharna in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Thamarassery bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil and Changanassery archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam will address the dharna.

Addressing the public meetings organised as part of the Yatra, Thalassery bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt and Changanassery bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam reminded the state government that the LDF had promised in its manifesto to ensure a minimum support price of `250 per kg for rubber. With the falling prices of agricultural products landing the farmers in deep distress, the Catholic Congress, with the support of the Church, has stepped in to launch an agitation demanding government intervention to save the farmer community.

In March 2023, Mar Joseph Pamplany declared that the farmers would support the BJP if the Centre could ensure an MSP of Rs 300 per kg for rubber. With just four months left for the Lok Sabha polls, the Catholic Church, with a population of 40 lakh, has a political message that it will support only those who support the farmers’ cause.

The Church feels that the Christian community in Kerala has lost its political prominence with the demise of former finance minister and Kerala Congress leader K M Mani. The Yatra is seen as a first step towards uniting the community to regain its bargaining power.

“The Yatra reflects the ordeal of the farming community,” said Catholic Congress director Fr Philip Kaviyil.

“The falling prices, man-animal conflict and natural disasters have landed the farmers in deep distress. Many farmers in Wayanad, Idukki and Kuttanad have ended their lives because of farm distress. Many were killed by wild animals like tigers and elephants. As many as 735 people have lost their lives to wild animal attacks since 2016.”

He pointed out that the loss of revenue in the farming sector amounts to around Rs 3,500 crore. “Farming activities have been affected in around 8.25 lakh acres in the high range ranges. In Kuttanad and Palakkad, the farmers have landed in debt traps as the government distributes the procurement price of paddy as bank loans. We want the government to declare a package to save the farmers,” Fr Kaviyil said.

Mar Joseph Pamplany said it would be suicidal for the government to ignore the neglect and intolerance of the political parties towards the crisis in the farming sector. “It is not good for the government to ill-treat the farmers. The government should write off the agricultural loans of the farmers and take concrete steps to save the farmers from wild animals. This Yatra will mark the beginning of an uprising to save the livelihood of the farmers,” he said.

A government cannot survive merely with the income from the sale of lottery and liquor, said Catholic Congress president Biju Parayanilam, who is leading the Yatra.

“Prosperity of the farmers will help the state tide over the financial crisis. The crisis in the farming sector has forced many farmers to take the extreme step. There are thousands of people working in the agriculture department, agriculture varsity and various corporations. But nobody is interested in helping the farmers,” he said.

