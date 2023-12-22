KCBC condemns Jaleel's post criticising IUML's Thangal attending Church event with BJP's Surendran
KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has come out strongly against former minister K T Jaleel's for criticising IUML state president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal's participation in the Christmas celebration function held at the KCBC headquarters.
In a statement here, KCBC spokesman Fr Jacob G Palackappilly said it was the church's prerogative to decide on prominent personalities to be invited for its functions such as its Christmas celebration, which was held at its headquarters in Kochi on Thursday.
"We don't require outside advice on whom we should invite or who all should share the dias in our private functions," the KCBC statement said, adding that Jaleel's Facebook post is condemnable and a shame on Kerala's cultural ethos.
KCBC's Christmas celebration was attended by prominent personalities and leaders from all major political parties including CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan, Swami Bodendra Theertha, Justice Abdul Rahim, and BJP K Surendran.
"Through his insincere statement, Jaleel has tried to diminish the sanctity of our Christmas celebration," the KCBC said.
Jaleel, in his FB post, had mocked Saidiqali Thangal for sharing the dais with BJP's Surendran, saying the IUML president "would do himself a great honour by attending the inauguration of Ram Temple, which was built after destroying the Babri Masjid".