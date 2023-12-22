Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan blames Congress leadership for violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the Congress leadership for instigating its youth wing leaders to unleash violence against Nava Kerala Sadas. He said he was not surprised by the attacks considering the stand taken by the leadership. However, Pinarayi maintained silence when asked about the counter-violence by the student and youth wing of CPM. When pressed he said the issue would be taken care of by the police.

“Nava Kerala Sadas has been a great success with the participation of people even without much publicity. The opposition got jitters by seeing the support and they resorted to violence. People did not side with the call by the opposition leader to boycott the Sadas. It is not a programme for the LDF or against UDF, but for the state. The Congress still have time to correct their ways before the Nava Kerala Sadas concludes tomorrow,” said the Chief Minister at a press meeting held at Kattakada on Friday.



Pinarayi focussed on the initiatives taken by the government to promote the IT industry in the state. According to him the latest India Skill Report is an indicator of the fast growth of IT in the state. He said that the government plans to increase the state’s share in IT exports to 10% at the national level.

