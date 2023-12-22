Mental illness: Health Department in Kerala renews rehab deal of cured person with NGO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the rehabilitation of people cured of mental illness, the state health department has renewed a deal with The Banyan, a Chennai-based NGO addressing mental health, on Tuesday.

The deal would help people languishing in three government hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode to reunite with their families or lead a life in rehabilitation centres. A previous deal with the NGO had expired resulting in a pause in the rehabilitation programmes.

“There are several mentally cured patients who become homeless. Our role is to provide them with exit pathways. We will attempt to reunite them with families or provide them inclusive housing intervention,” said Salih P M, assistant director of the Kerala chapter of The Banyan.

The Banyan has been operating 24 rehabilitation centres, named Home Again, a WHO-endorsed inclusive housing intervention, in five districts since 2018. Close to 399 people cured of mental illnesses were rehabilitated through the intervention of The Banyan. While 170 of them were united with their families, 120 were rehabilitated in Home Again centres. Around 100 have been shifted to other institutions.

The Banyan offers continued support to beneficiaries. Those who stay at Home Again centres are given opportunities for social mixing, external employment, and life-skill training, say Salih.

Former chief secretary S M Vijayanand, who is chairman of the state monitoring committee overseeing the programme, said rehabilitation offers a dignified life to people cured of mental illness.

The government departments also provide support in the form of medicines and lab support through the District Mental Health Programme, help members avail ration through the public distribution system and disability pension.

