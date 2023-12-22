Mumbai firm steps in, UAE-Kerala pax ship service set to become reality

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The long-standing demand of expatriates for a passenger ship service in the UAE-Kerala sector is set to become a reality. Sai International, a Mumbai-based shipping company, has shown interest in operating services in the sector, according to a statement from the port minister’s office.

On Thursday, the company officials held a meeting with Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil during the Nava Kerala Sadas. Later, they had a detailed discussion with officials at the Kerala Maritime Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. It is learnt the opening service will be from Sharjah to Beypore.

“During the meeting, the company officials told the minister they can provide a passenger ship service that can accommodate 500 passengers. We expect to start the tender procedure in January,” the port minister’s office said.

Sai International plans to start the service from Sharjah to Beypore via Kochi. “According to their assessment, the journey can be completed in three and a half days in favourable weather. The company authorities have also expressed a willingness to provide services with ticket rates under Rs 10,000,” said an official with the port minister’s office.

Meanwhile, Kerala Maritime Board chairman N S Pillai told TNIE, “We have asked them to prepare a detailed project report stating their detailed plan and their needs from the government.

The state government has entrusted us to study the possibility of the project. As we get approval from the government, we will call for an expression of interest by the middle of January. Some other service providers have also shown interest in the maritime board. So we are expecting to start the service immediately after the tender procedure.”

