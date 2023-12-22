‘Pressing’ issues: Coconut oil first in line for ‘Made in Kerala’ tag

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s all about setting standards and dealing with ‘pressing’ issues. Coconut oil will be the first product to get the ‘Made in Kerala’ tag, as part of the state government’s Kerala Brand initiative to help local manufacturers garner more credibility and acceptability in the market, especially outside the state.

The Industries and Commerce Department recently released the criteria for coconut oil manufacturers to get included in the branding exercise. “The criteria were prepared after a survey of 1,000-odd manufacturers in the state. We also took note of the various registrations and certifications for oil units. Those with statutory registrations and certifications and that follow quality and ethical standards will be considered,” said a department official. “For instance, units where the workforce does not include women will not be considered,” he added.

The government is of the view that the ‘Made in Kerala’ tag will help manufacturers gain more standing. Besides the local sourcing of raw materials, units should possess FSSAI licences and valid UDYAM and GST registrations. They should be manufacturing “expressed raw grade-I coconut oil” and also possess either IS 542:2018 or AGMARK certification.

Selected units will be continuously monitored during the initial years. Units that violate the conditions, like losing statutory registration, will be removed from the programme and this would be made public.

The government accorded top priority to coconut oil given reports of unethical practices in the sector. The food safety department had found that adulterated oil was rampant in the market. Most were marketed under names similar to popular brands.

Units selected under the branding exercise can print the tagline and logo, common for all products, on their packaging. Other products to come under the branding exercise include selected categories of food products and leather footwear. The Kerala Brand certification will be initially awarded for two years or until the expiration of the required quality certifications, whichever comes first. It can be renewed.

