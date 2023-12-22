Recovery from mental illness is not the end of social stigma

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Insufficient facilities to address the societal burden of mental health are compelling families to keep even fellow members at bay, even after their recovery from the illness.

Many individuals find themselves enduring prolonged stays in hospitals or being dispatched to rehabilitation homes. The shift to nuclear families has diminished their capacity to care for mentally ill members, and societal stigma prompts kin to opt for rehabilitation centres.

Approximately 120 centres, operated by community-based organisations with philanthropic support and approval of the social justice department, strive to address this issue in the state. Additionally, for-profit centres are charging up to Rs 50,000 a month for patient care. Presently, around 40,000 individuals receive informal care outside the government sector in the state.

Mental health experts express concerns about the lack of regulation and inadequacy in addressing the rehabilitation needs of those recovering from mental illness in some for-profit centres. They argue that the existence of such centres is a direct consequence of inadequately addressing mental health challenges.

In districts with a population of 10 lakh, it is estimated that 4,000 individuals suffer from severe mental health illnesses, with 1,000 requiring long-term supervised care. “A conventional inpatient or outpatient may not benefit them. In the best situation, there could be just 50 beds. So the gap is immense,” said Dr K V Kishorekumar, psychiatrist and director of The Banyan, an NGO offering mental health services.

According to him, relatives are not able to cope with a member’s recovery due to multiple reasons such as smaller families, unaffordability and access to psychiatric institutions.

Experts suggest that 50% of mentally ill individuals can be managed at the community level, but a significant number is still sent to mental hospitals. Even upon recovery, families often keep recovered members at a distance.

Dr C J John, of the State Mental Health Authority, pointed out the dual impact of chronic mental illness on families: the perceived burden of unproductivity and the social stigma associated with the condition. “When families opt for rehabilitation centres, there is a lack of enthusiasm to ensure that these centres offer tailored rehabilitation measures. There are centres which focus only on food and shelter,” said Dr John.

He stresses the need for facilities that focus on making individuals productive, enhancing their self-esteem, providing employment opportunities, and facilitating their reintegration into family and society.

