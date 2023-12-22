Tension in Venjaramoodu as DYFI men attack detained Congress leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry of Nava Kerala Sadas into the state capital was marked by violence after local leaders of the Youth Congress and the Congress, who were detained by the police, were allegedly attacked by DYFI activists.

As many as 15 Congress and Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody on Thursday in the wake of Nava Kerala Sadas being held at Venjaramoodu in the evening. After learning about the news, another group of party leaders arrived at the police station and began protesting outside demanding the release of the detained men. During the occasion, a group of DYFI members entered the station premises and allegedly attacked the Congress leaders.

The Congress alleged that two of its leaders suffered injuries in the attack and accused the police of giving a free hand to the DYFI men.

“The police were biased and abetted the DYFI workers in attacking our leaders,” said Jagfar Khan, Congress Thempamoodu mandalam president.

The Venjaramoodu police also detained several Congress women workers when they waved black flags at the Nava Kerala bus at Valiyakattakkal.

The Congress workers also waved black flags at Korani in Attingal police station limits. Following a clash between the DYFI and the Youth Congress workers at Alamkode on Wednesday night, the police were on high alert. A large posse of policemen was deployed in Attingal, Venjaramoodu and other areas to avoid any untoward situation.

ALSO READ | Mayhem spills over into 2nd day as police break up KSU protest march

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry of Nava Kerala Sadas into the state capital was marked by violence after local leaders of the Youth Congress and the Congress, who were detained by the police, were allegedly attacked by DYFI activists. As many as 15 Congress and Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody on Thursday in the wake of Nava Kerala Sadas being held at Venjaramoodu in the evening. After learning about the news, another group of party leaders arrived at the police station and began protesting outside demanding the release of the detained men. During the occasion, a group of DYFI members entered the station premises and allegedly attacked the Congress leaders. The Congress alleged that two of its leaders suffered injuries in the attack and accused the police of giving a free hand to the DYFI men.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The police were biased and abetted the DYFI workers in attacking our leaders,” said Jagfar Khan, Congress Thempamoodu mandalam president. The Venjaramoodu police also detained several Congress women workers when they waved black flags at the Nava Kerala bus at Valiyakattakkal. The Congress workers also waved black flags at Korani in Attingal police station limits. Following a clash between the DYFI and the Youth Congress workers at Alamkode on Wednesday night, the police were on high alert. A large posse of policemen was deployed in Attingal, Venjaramoodu and other areas to avoid any untoward situation. ALSO READ | Mayhem spills over into 2nd day as police break up KSU protest march Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp