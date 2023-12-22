Home States Kerala

Youth cuts wrist at court after getting 4-year jail term in Kerala

The accused person attacked the youth with an iron rod, causing a fracture to his skull and right hand. 

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A drama unfolded at Additional District and Sessions Court-II in Ernakulam on Wednesday after a youth tried to cut his wrist with a blade following his conviction in a murder attempt case. 

Kochi native Shuhaib created a ruckus at the court when he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment, but the timely intervention of police officials helped avert a tragedy. 

“Shuhaib was out on bail and had come to the court with a blade. Soon after the sentence was pronounced, Shuhaib became restless and created a ruckus. He then took out the blade and cut his wrist. However, the cops present there intercepted him and brought him under control. As his injury was minor, the police did not register a case against Shuhaib and he was shifted to the jail,” said an officer.

Shuhaib was arrested for attacking an SRM Road resident after the latter questioned him over drug peddling. The incident took place on June 12, 2021 in Pachalam. The accused person attacked the youth with an iron rod, causing a fracture to his skull and right hand. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Additional District and Sessions Court-II Youth cuts wrist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp