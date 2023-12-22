Youth cuts wrist at court after getting 4-year jail term in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A drama unfolded at Additional District and Sessions Court-II in Ernakulam on Wednesday after a youth tried to cut his wrist with a blade following his conviction in a murder attempt case.

Kochi native Shuhaib created a ruckus at the court when he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment, but the timely intervention of police officials helped avert a tragedy.

“Shuhaib was out on bail and had come to the court with a blade. Soon after the sentence was pronounced, Shuhaib became restless and created a ruckus. He then took out the blade and cut his wrist. However, the cops present there intercepted him and brought him under control. As his injury was minor, the police did not register a case against Shuhaib and he was shifted to the jail,” said an officer.

Shuhaib was arrested for attacking an SRM Road resident after the latter questioned him over drug peddling. The incident took place on June 12, 2021 in Pachalam. The accused person attacked the youth with an iron rod, causing a fracture to his skull and right hand.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

