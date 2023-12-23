Kerala: Dissident priests agree to conduct unified holy Mass once on Christmas day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of priests who were opposed to the implementation of the unified holy Mass at the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly have reached a compromise. They have decided to conduct one Mass on Christmas day in the Synod-approved form, which involves facing the altar. This decision represents an apparent concession to the liturgical reform that has been approved for the Syro-Malabar Church.

In a statement here, senior priest Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesman for Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithy (Archdiocese Protection Council), said after conducting one holy Mass in the Synod-approved format, the priests would celebrate the other holy Mass in the traditional format of facing the faithful.

However, Fr Vailkodath said that Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who held discussions with the ad-hoc committee for 10 hours recently, was ready to sign an agreement for continuing with the traditional way of celebrating the holy Mass. "However, a last-minute intervention by the Synod sabotaged the process," he said, in the statement.

Meanwhile, Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Vasil, in a separate statement issued through the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, urged the faithful and the priests to obey the Pope pointing out that the video message by Pope Francis was to ensure that the message was clear from the Vatican.

"We need to celebrate the holy Mass as decided by the Synod. This is not just the question of obeying certain rules, but more than that it is important to show our unity," said the Pontifical Delegate to Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

In another communique, Bishop Bosco Puthur, the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, expressed the hope that churches such as St Mary's Cathedral Basilica, which are closed due to the clashes over the holy Mass, are opened for the faithful this Christmas.

"After taking charge as Apostolic Administrator, I'm trying to solve the issues related to the conduct of holy Mass. As directed by the Pope, we should ensure that the unified holy Mass is celebrated during this Christmas," he said.

