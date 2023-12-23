‘Financial crunch hindering pension disbursal’: Govt tells Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the payout of welfare schemes, including widow pension, will be made “as and when the financial position of the state improves.” However, the government did not give any definite time- frame for the disbursal.

The financial condition of the state is presently not conducive to honouring the large financial commitment under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, the government submitted.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Mariyakutty, a native of Idukki, seeking a directive to disburse her widow's pension arrears, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it presented a piquant situation for the court now, because, on one side, there is a 78-year-old petitioner who says that she cannot live without the Rs 1,600 entitled under the pension scheme while, on the other, the government said its “present financial position” did not permit the disbursal of the pension to anyone.

The court said it was also not aware when the government would pay the arrears, though TB Hood, a special government pleader, vehemently said the “Government knows the pulse of its people”.

Therefore, how the petitioner is going to survive, is anybody’s guess, the court added. The special government pleader said the government is providing monthly pensions to 76,148 unmarried women above the age of 50, without any assistance from the Centre.

