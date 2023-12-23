Hits were few and far in between in a year of misses for Mollywood

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In another roller-coaster ride for the Malayalam film industry -- marked by far more lows than highs -- 200 of the 220 films released in 2023 bombed at the box office.

But the year, which also saw several controversies including over the issue of ‘review bombing’, where filmmakers accused social media influencers of banding to badmouth films, also had its bright spots.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 garnered global recognition for Mollywood. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscars, where it, however, failed to make it to the final 15.

The year also belonged to Mammootty, who played a string of stellar roles, in films such as Kannur Squad and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, before wrapping up the year with Jeo Baby’s Kaathal - The Core, which kicked off a discourse on homosexuality.

Only four films smelled box-office success in 2023, while around 20 succeeded in bringing audiences to theatres. The industry stands to lose around Rs 300-500 crore this year, say insiders and experts.

Most of the films were box-office flops, said producer N M Badusha. “It’s a relief that at least 20 films performed well. It is not about the numbers. What counts is quality. The quality of films should improve to attract audiences to theatres,” he said.

Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president G Suresh Kumar said self-regulation can help. “We don’t need 10-15 films a week. We require two or three. A well-made film with an interesting plot can draw in audiences. The box-office success of 2018 is a case in point. Makers should ensure the quality of films by limiting numbers. There should be regulation,” he said. Badusha said the Oscar entry of 2018 came as a blessing for the industry.

“It is good that a Malayalam movie received global attention and was nominated for the Oscars. Such movies should be released to revive the industry,” he noted.

Compared to previous years, 2023 was better for theatres, said Liberty Basheer, former president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation.

“Several movies in the second half of the year attracted sizable crowds. It was not a bad year for theatres,” he said, noting the box-office success of other language films including Leo, Oppenheimer, and Jawan.

“Many Tamil, Hindi, and English films were immensely successful in the state. It is the making, promotion and storylines that attract crowds. Malayalam films need to learn from them,” added Suresh.

Basheer, however, pointed to a few positives. “For the first time since Covid, things returned to normal. People are no longer scared to go to the cinemas. This has helped the industry,” he said.

OTT was cited as a major reason for the increasing number of films released in the state. “The new directors think that even if their movies don’t do well at the box office, OTT platforms will come to their rescue. The platforms have also modified their regulations and are particular about the quality of content,” he said.

Controversies have been part and parcel of the industry. ‘Review bombing’ was an issue that created a talking point for stakeholders.

“The assistance of the association and law and order helped in partially resolving the problem. Yet, new directors and producers should be cautious not to fall prey to such groups. Ultimately, a filmmaker should be passionate about films. It is best that they study the art. Releasing a movie for the sake of it will result in losses. It involves a lot of investment and effort,” Basheer added.

Year’s Sizzlers

2018 -Everyone is a hero : Jude Anthany Joseph

RDX : Nahas Hidhayath

Kannur Squad : Roby Varghese Raj

Romancham : Jithu Madhavan

