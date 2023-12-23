Home States Kerala

KPCC protests: VD Satheesan terms police action barbaric

The march was organised by the Kerala Congress to protest against the alleged police atrocities against its workers during their agitation against the ongoing 'Nava Kerala Sadas' programme by CPIM.

Published: 23rd December 2023 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC_Protests_TVM_Navakeralasadas

Police use water cannon to disperse KSU activists during their protest march to the Police Headquarters. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan termed the Police atrocities against the DGP office march "barbaric'. He alleged that the Police action was aimed at harming the Congress leaders.

In a statement, Satheesan also warned the Police that times would change and there was no point in showing adulation to the LDF government.

In a hard-hitting statement, Satheesan maintained that the Congress and the UDF are not going to be cowed down by the pressure. Reiterating his stand that the Congress would retaliate to the violence being unleashed by the Police and the CPM's student organisations, he added that the protests against the LDF government which is facing anti-incumbency would be intensified.

ALSO READ | Congress march to DGP office in Kerala turns violent, leaders taken to hospital

"We will ensure to give a befitting reply to the CPM's police atrocities. The incumbent DGP has no control over his Police force. He is remaining like a scarecrow. A gang at CMO is currently controlling the Police. The Police unleashed their atrocities against the senior MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders", said Satheesan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheeshan KPCC protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp