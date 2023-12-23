KPCC protests: VD Satheesan terms police action barbaric

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan termed the Police atrocities against the DGP office march "barbaric'. He alleged that the Police action was aimed at harming the Congress leaders.

In a statement, Satheesan also warned the Police that times would change and there was no point in showing adulation to the LDF government.

In a hard-hitting statement, Satheesan maintained that the Congress and the UDF are not going to be cowed down by the pressure. Reiterating his stand that the Congress would retaliate to the violence being unleashed by the Police and the CPM's student organisations, he added that the protests against the LDF government which is facing anti-incumbency would be intensified.

"We will ensure to give a befitting reply to the CPM's police atrocities. The incumbent DGP has no control over his Police force. He is remaining like a scarecrow. A gang at CMO is currently controlling the Police. The Police unleashed their atrocities against the senior MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders", said Satheesan.

