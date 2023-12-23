MP from UP raises Kerala’s wild animal attacks in Rajya Sabha

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Despite Kerala having 29 MPs, the issue of farmers losing lives in wild animal attacks in the state was raised in Parliament by an MP from Uttar Pradesh. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a Rajya Sabha member from UP, raised the matter in the House after the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) approached him.

KIFA alleged that the MPs from the state failed to highlight the plight of the farmers in Kerala high-ranges, in the House.

It was the death of Thottathil Prajeesh, 36, a resident of Koodallur near Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, in a tiger attack on December 9 that prompted KIFA to approach Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. Prajeesh is the second person to die in a tiger attack this year. On January 12, Thomas, 51, of Puthussery in Mananthavady, died after being attacked by a tiger.

Responding to the question, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha that 555 people lost their lives in wild animal attacks in Kerala during the past five years.

Besides, 30,589 cases of cattle loss, property destruction and crop damage were reported during the period.

“The MPs from Kerala have a moral responsibility to raise the burning issues of farmers. Two farmers were killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad in recent times, but I fear the MP representing the constituency does not know about it,” said KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

UP MP happily agreed to raise our issue, says KIFA chairman

“Besides the 29 Kerala MPs, we have two ministers — V Muraleedharan representing Maharashtra and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Karnataka — and Congress MP K C Venugopal representing Rajasthan. As the 32 MPs were least concerned about our plight, we approached an MP from Uttar Pradesh, who happily agreed to raise our issue,” said KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

He said the reply revealed that the state has distributed only Rs 13.83 crore as compensation to the dependents of 555 victims of wild animal attacks. “That means the average compensation was only Rs 2.49 lakh per person. Though the declared compensation in Kerala is Rs 10 lakh for death, the dependents of many victims are denied the solatium as they fail to produce the documents. For example, only 125 of the 145 claims submitted in recent times have been approved. An amount of Rs 21.36 crore has been distributed as compensation for property loss during the past five years. The average compensation is a paltry Rs 6,900,” he said.

In his reply, the Union minister said the ministry had on March 21, 2023, issued species-specific guidelines for mitigation of human-wildlife conflict. Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act empowers the state chief wildlife warden to permit any person to hunt a wild animal that has become dangerous to human life and property, including standing crops.

Responding to the issue, the office of Forest Minister A K Saseendran said Rs 10.48 crore has been distributed as compensation to victims of wild animal attacks in 2022-23. In 2023-24, Rs 94.90 lakh has been distributed. The entire compensation will be distributed once the finances of the state improve. The forest department has formed eight permanent rapid response teams (RRT) and seven temporary RRTs to mitigate man-animal conflict. Besides, steps are being taken to form more RRTs. A system to alert residents on the straying of wild animals has been implemented in 65 forest fringe areas. Though a Rs 625-crore project to mitigate conflict was submitted, the Centre rejected it, the office said.

‘Never neglected farmer's cause’

Dean Kuriakose, Lok Sabha MP from Idukki, said the allegation that Kerala MPs are not concerned about the plight of high-range farmers is not correct. “I have raised the issue many times in the Lok Sabha. Besides, I had presented a private bill demanding amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act to allow the killing of wild animals raiding crops and posing threat to humans. The KIFA is an apolitical organisation that tries to establish that politicians have no concern for farmers. All MPs from Kerala have raised the issues of wild animal attacks in the Lok Sabha,” the MP said.



