Home States Kerala

DYFI leader in custody for attacking Kerala police jeep

It is reported that while protesting against the police, the CPM leaders threatened to break the officer’s limbs.

Published: 24th December 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chalakkudy police have taken Nidhin Pullen, the DYFI leader who attacked a police jeep on Friday, into custody. Nidhin, the DYFI block secretary, was nabbed from Olloor in Thrissur around noon on Saturday. According to police officials, his arrest will be recorded after verification.

Meanwhile, SFI state committee member Hassan Mubarak is learnt to have threatened Chalakkudy Sub Inspector Afsal over the scuffle that happened in the town on Friday between the police and the DYFI-SFI workers. It is reported that while protesting against the police, the CPM leaders threatened to break the officer’s limbs.

Though Nidhin was taken into custody soon after the police jeep was vandalised, SFI and DYFI activists led by CPM workers freed him forcibly while he was being taken to the police station.

ALSO READ | Kerala Cops detain DYFI leader for attack on  jeep, activists free him by force

ALSO READ | Violence continues unabated during Nava Kerala Sadas; Youth Congress protestors beaten up by DYFI workers

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYFI leader Kerala police jeep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp