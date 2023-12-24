DYFI leader in custody for attacking Kerala police jeep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chalakkudy police have taken Nidhin Pullen, the DYFI leader who attacked a police jeep on Friday, into custody. Nidhin, the DYFI block secretary, was nabbed from Olloor in Thrissur around noon on Saturday. According to police officials, his arrest will be recorded after verification.

Meanwhile, SFI state committee member Hassan Mubarak is learnt to have threatened Chalakkudy Sub Inspector Afsal over the scuffle that happened in the town on Friday between the police and the DYFI-SFI workers. It is reported that while protesting against the police, the CPM leaders threatened to break the officer’s limbs.

Though Nidhin was taken into custody soon after the police jeep was vandalised, SFI and DYFI activists led by CPM workers freed him forcibly while he was being taken to the police station.



