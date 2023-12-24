Home States Kerala

Kerala govt set to bring roads at tourist spots under one department

Repair, redevpt of roads an issue as they come under various depts

Published: 24th December 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  One of the major concerns of the tourism industry has been the shoddy state of roads at most destinations. This, however, is about to change. A proposal to bring roads to tourist destinations under one department has been submitted to the state government. 

The one issue that affects the repair and redevelopment of roads in the state is the fact that they come under the jurisdiction of various departments. “So, when it comes to repair or redevelopment of roads, 
departments can wash their hands off the responsibility,” said PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. 

Speaking to TNIE journalists at a recent interaction, he conceded that most roads at important tourist destinations are in very bad condition. “There are roads that come under the jurisdiction of the PWD, irrigation, fisheries, and local self-government departments. But tourists are not concerned about who owns the road. What they want are roads that would take them to their destinations without any hassles. They want excellent roads,” he said. 

So, it was felt that there is a need to bring roads at tourist destinations under one department, he added. And that could be the tourism department, said the minister. “We have submitted a proposal now. If this happens, we will be able to ring in a lot of changes. I don’t think everything will go to plan. We need to put in much effort,” noted Riyas. 

Welcoming the proposal, Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), said, “It could not have come any sooner. If bringing roads at tourist destinations under a single department will alleviate their shoddy state, then it will pay dividends for the tourism sector.” 

“Have you seen the state of many of the roads, even those at key destinations that are often on top of tourist lists? Pradeep said. Giving the example of the stretch of road towards and through Kumarakom, he added, “There is not an inch of road without deep potholes. It is a very bumpy ride that the tourists get to experience.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourist spots Kerala govt one department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp