Kerala govt set to bring roads at tourist spots under one department

KOCHI: One of the major concerns of the tourism industry has been the shoddy state of roads at most destinations. This, however, is about to change. A proposal to bring roads to tourist destinations under one department has been submitted to the state government. The one issue that affects the repair and redevelopment of roads in the state is the fact that they come under the jurisdiction of various departments. "So, when it comes to repair or redevelopment of roads, departments can wash their hands off the responsibility," said PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. Speaking to TNIE journalists at a recent interaction, he conceded that most roads at important tourist destinations are in very bad condition. "There are roads that come under the jurisdiction of the PWD, irrigation, fisheries, and local self-government departments. But tourists are not concerned about who owns the road. What they want are roads that would take them to their destinations without any hassles. They want excellent roads," he said. So, it was felt that there is a need to bring roads at tourist destinations under one department, he added. And that could be the tourism department, said the minister. "We have submitted a proposal now. If this happens, we will be able to ring in a lot of changes. I don't think everything will go to plan. We need to put in much effort," noted Riyas. Welcoming the proposal, Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), said, "It could not have come any sooner. If bringing roads at tourist destinations under a single department will alleviate their shoddy state, then it will pay dividends for the tourism sector." "Have you seen the state of many of the roads, even those at key destinations that are often on top of tourist lists? Pradeep said. Giving the example of the stretch of road towards and through Kumarakom, he added, "There is not an inch of road without deep potholes. It is a very bumpy ride that the tourists get to experience."